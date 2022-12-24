JeI case: SIA raids multiple locations in central, south Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 24: The State Investigation Agency (SIA) is carrying out raids at many locations in central and south Kashmir on Saturday morning as part of its investigation in a case registered against Jamat-e-Islami (JeI).
Quoting reliable sources, news agency KDC reported that the sleuths of the investigating agency with the assistance of the local police and the CRPF carried out raids at many locations in Srinagar and Pulwama.
They said sleuths of SIA also raided the property of late Syed Ali Shah Geelani at Bulbul Bagh, Barzulla in Srinagar and conducted searches there. The property was attached as per the orders of the District Magistrate, they said.
The Madina complex property at Magam in Budgam district has been attached and notified in terms of section 8 UA (P) Act by a team of SIA along with Jammu and Kashmir Police.
Similarly, the team at Mazhama installed the restriction notice on the un-functional Darasgah of JeI consisting of 02 rooms with 6 malras land. At Ompora Budgam the property of JeI was attached by the same team of SIA.
Reports said that searches were conducted in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. They said that atleast nineteen properties are being attached, today by the 11 teams of SIA.
An official confirmed to KDC that raids and property attachment are being conducted in connection with a case under FIR No 17 of 2019 under Sections 10, 11, and 13 of Police Station Batamaloo being investigated by the SIA. The details of raids as well as attachment of properties will be shared later, he said.