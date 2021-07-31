JeM militant ‘Lamboo’ killed in Pulwama had planned 2019 Lethpora suicide attack: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar July 31: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has said that the top Jaish militant Mohammad Ismail Alvi alias Lamboo killed among two in an encounter with security forces in a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district this morning was involved in "conspiracy and planning" of suicide bomb attack on a CRPF convoy at Lethpora area of the district of February 2019 in which 40 troopers were killed.

The duo was killed in an encounter with a joint team of army and police in Dachigam forest area in the south Kashmir district this morning.

In a statement after the encounter, IGP Kumar said that Alvi alias Lamboo alias Adnan was "from family of Masood Azhar", the top militant commander based in Pakistan.

