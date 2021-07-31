JeM militant ‘Lamboo’ killed in Pulwama had planned 2019 Lethpora suicide attack: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar July 31: Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar has said that the top Jaish militant Mohammad Ismail Alvi alias Lamboo killed among two in an encounter with security forces in a forest area in south Kashmir's Pulwama district this morning was involved in "conspiracy and planning" of suicide bomb attack on a CRPF convoy at Lethpora area of the district of February 2019 in which 40 troopers were killed.
The duo was killed in an encounter with a joint team of army and police in Dachigam forest area in the south Kashmir district this morning.
In a statement after the encounter, IGP Kumar said that Alvi alias Lamboo alias Adnan was "from family of Masood Azhar", the top militant commander based in Pakistan.
As per the IGP Kashmir, Alvi was involved in "conspiracy and planning" of the February 14, 2019 suicide attack on the CRPF convoy.
Alvi, the IGP said, also figured in the NIA chargesheet produced in the case.