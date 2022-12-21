Jetty Bridge: R&B deptt to seek 'extra funds' from Govt to finalise tender

Srinagar, Dec 21: The Roads and Building (R&B) department is mulling to seek 'extra funds' from the government to finalise the tender issued for execution of work in Jetty bridge in Baramulla.
The work on the bridge has been suspended for a decade now as the JKPCC- the former executing agency failed to complete the work on the project within a stipulated time period. The poor performance of JKPCC forced the district administration Baramulla to handover the project to the R&B department and start tendering process afresh for the project.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, Chief Engineer R&B department Rafiq Ahmad Rafiq said the tender issued by the department got its response with higher cost than the sanctioned cost of the project. He said the sanctioned cost of the project was around Rs 23 crores but the offer during tendering has been given as Rs 34 crores. "So the project cost has to be revised and has to be increased for which the decision has to be taken by the government," Chief Engineer R&B department Kashmir told Greater Kashmir. "We will submit it to the government and seek additional costs. There are so many technicalities involved in it which need to be worked out and be justified before the government to seek extra funds," he said.
The Chief Engineer said the R&B department was seriously working out modalities to resume the work on the bridge. "We are at it and will we will make it realise very soon," he said.
As already reported by this newspaper, the Jetty bridge has its significance as it would decongest the choked Baramulla town in north Kashmir which often witnesses traffic snarls in various areas. The work on Jetty Bridge was started by JKPCC with much fanfare in 2002 with a project cost of Rs two crore.
However, the project was left abandoned after witnessing cost escalation which reached from Rs two crore to Rs 23 crore in the last 20 years. The bridge once completed would connect Khoja Bagh with Janbazpora and Chakloo area of Rafiabad and serve as an alternate route for traffic between Baramulla and Kupwara. The facility would also curtail the travel time as well.
After a delay of around 20 years, the district administration Baramulla recently made a fresh attempt to resume the construction work of Jetty Bridge and handed over the project to the R&B department.