Jetty Bridge: R&B deptt to seek 'extra funds' from Govt to finalise tender

The Chief Engineer said the R&B department was seriously working out modalities to resume the work on the bridge. "We are at it and will we will make it realise very soon," he said.

As already reported by this newspaper, the Jetty bridge has its significance as it would decongest the choked Baramulla town in north Kashmir which often witnesses traffic snarls in various areas. The work on Jetty Bridge was started by JKPCC with much fanfare in 2002 with a project cost of Rs two crore.