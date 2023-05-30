Jhajjar Kotli road mishap | Political leaders anguished over loss of lives

Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad condoled the demise of the pilgrims who lost their lives in an accident near Jhajjar Kotli and also those killed in Doda accident. “I share the grief and pain of the families of those who lost their beloved family members in the tragic road accident near Jhajjar Kotli. My prayers and sympathies are also with those who are injured and are being treated at GMC Jammu,” he said.

Azad said that he will urge the UT administration to provide an adequate compensation to the families which are affected in the devastating accident. The DPAP chairman, however, demanded an inquiry to put an end to the growing number of incidents along the Srinagar-Jammu highway, specially in Chenab valley and termed it as a cause for concern. Meanwhile, the delegation of DPAP led by General Secretary R S Chib, Chief Spokesperson Salman Nizami, District President Jammu Urban Gourav Chopra visited the injured at GMC Jammu and inquired about their health.