Jhajjar Kotli road mishap | Political leaders anguished over loss of lives
Srinagar, May 30: Senior political leaders Dr Farooq Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Omar Abdullah besides Apni Party have expressed shock and grief over the death of 10 persons in a road accident at Jhajjar Kotli in Jammu.
National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and Vice President Omar Abdullah have expressed profound anguish on the loss of lives in the mishap.
In a statement, they hoped that those who have sustained injuries would recover at the earliest. The duo also impressed upon the local administration to provide all possible assistance to the affected.
Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad condoled the demise of the pilgrims who lost their lives in an accident near Jhajjar Kotli and also those killed in Doda accident. “I share the grief and pain of the families of those who lost their beloved family members in the tragic road accident near Jhajjar Kotli. My prayers and sympathies are also with those who are injured and are being treated at GMC Jammu,” he said.
Azad said that he will urge the UT administration to provide an adequate compensation to the families which are affected in the devastating accident. The DPAP chairman, however, demanded an inquiry to put an end to the growing number of incidents along the Srinagar-Jammu highway, specially in Chenab valley and termed it as a cause for concern. Meanwhile, the delegation of DPAP led by General Secretary R S Chib, Chief Spokesperson Salman Nizami, District President Jammu Urban Gourav Chopra visited the injured at GMC Jammu and inquired about their health.
Apni Party expressed profound grief over the tragic accident. “It was an extremely unfortunate accident that killed at least 10 people and injured around 55 in Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu. No words are enough to console the inconsolable loss of the affected families, as nothing can ease the pain these families must be experiencing at this point in time. Apni Party stands in solidarity with the bereaved in this hour of grief. May Almighty give the grieving families, who lost their loved ones in this horrible accident, enough patience to cope with the pain,” a statement issued by the party reads.