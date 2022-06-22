Jhelum crosses flood alarm mark of 18-ft in south Kashmir's Sangam

News agency GNS quoted an official of Irrigation & Flood Control Department saying that the water at Sangam gauge was 18.18 at 10 p.m., 18 notches above the ‘flood alarm’ mark and some three feet below 21-ft mark when flood is declared.

At Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, the water was 12.50-ft, nearly 3.5-ft below the alarm level of 16-ft and 4.5-ft below flood level of 19-ft, the officials said.

At Asham in Bandipora district, the official said, the Jhelum level was at 6.74-ft against 13.5-ft mark when flood alarm is sounded in north Kashmir.