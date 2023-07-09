Jhelum flows above flood-alert mark in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 09: The Jhelum was flowing over flood-alert mark in south Kashmir and Srinagar on Sunday morning amid cloudy weather and possibility of more rains over next 24 hours.

While the weather department forecast overall improvement in J&K from July 10, it has issued “red warning” for more rains in Kathua, Samba and other lower catchment areas of Jammu region.

“Rainfall has stopped in most parts of Kashmir including south. More rain is very likely in Kathua,Samba, Doda, districts. Light rain in spells likely in Ramban, Udhampur districts,” said a spokesperson of MeT department, as reported by GNS.

“Overall improvement is expected from July 10,” he said, adding, “There is red warning for Kathua, Samba & other lower catchment areas of Jammu region as risk of flood, flash flood increased considerably.” He said all concerned are advised to “stay alert” during the next 24 hrs.

Regarding rainfall in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Srinagar received rainfall of 1 mm, Qazigund 31.8mm, Pahalgam 17.4mm, Kupwara 17.3mm, Kokernag 34.0mm, Gulmarg 3.0mm, Jammu 14.2mm, Banihal 28.2mm, Batote 58.8mm, Katra 19.2mm and Bhaderwah 125.1mm.

Officials said that the water level in south Kashmir’s Sangam gauge crossed flood alarm mark of 21-f around 2000 hours yesterday and at 10 a.m this morning, it was flowing at 21.25ft, around 4-ft below the level when flood is declared.