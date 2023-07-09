Jhelum flows above flood-alert mark in Kashmir

Srinagar, July 09: The Jhelum was flowing over flood-alert mark in south Kashmir and Srinagar on Sunday morning amid cloudy weather and possibility of more rains over next 24 hours.
While the weather department forecast overall improvement in J&K from July 10, it has issued “red warning” for more rains in Kathua, Samba and other lower catchment areas of Jammu region.
“Rainfall has stopped in most parts of Kashmir including south. More rain is very likely in Kathua,Samba, Doda, districts. Light rain in spells likely in Ramban, Udhampur districts,” said a spokesperson of MeT department, as reported by GNS.
“Overall improvement is expected from July 10,” he said, adding, “There is red warning for Kathua, Samba & other lower catchment areas of Jammu region as risk of flood, flash flood increased considerably.” He said all concerned are advised to “stay alert” during the next 24 hrs.
Regarding rainfall in last 24 hours till 0830 hours, Srinagar received rainfall of 1 mm, Qazigund 31.8mm, Pahalgam 17.4mm, Kupwara 17.3mm, Kokernag 34.0mm, Gulmarg 3.0mm, Jammu 14.2mm, Banihal 28.2mm, Batote 58.8mm, Katra 19.2mm and Bhaderwah 125.1mm.
Officials said that the water level in south Kashmir’s Sangam gauge crossed flood alarm mark of 21-f around 2000 hours yesterday and at 10 a.m this morning, it was flowing at 21.25ft, around 4-ft below the level when flood is declared.
At Pampore, it was flowing at 5.51m over flood-mark of 5.0m at 10 a.m. while at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar, it was at 19.60 feet against the alarm level of 18-feet and flood level of 21-feet, the officials said.
At Asham in northern Kashmir’s Bandipora district, the official said, the Jhelum level was at 12.53ft, almost 1.5-ft below the mark when flood alert is sounded there.
Regarding some tributaries, the officials said, the water level in Vishow Nallah at Khudwani Kulgam was at 7.07m against the flood mark of 8.5m at 10 a.m. Similarly, they said, at 10 a.m. the level at Rambiyara Nallah at Wachi Shopian was 2.55m against the danger mark of 5.7m.
They said river Sindh was flowing at 2.56m against the danger mark of 3.9m near Duderhama Ganderbal in central Kashmir’s district at 10 a.m. Water level in Wular lake was 1577.15M against the flood level of 1578M.
Regarding the minimum temperature today, the MeT department here said, Srinagar recorded a low of 14.9°C, same as on the previous night and it was 2.8°C below normal for the summer capital.
Qazigund, he said, recorded a low of 14.0°C against 14.6°C on the previous night and it was 2.1°C below normal for the gateway town of the Kashmir Valley.
Pahalgam, he said, recorded a low of 9.6°C against 10.8°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 2.2°C for the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Kupwara town, he said, the mercury settled at 14.8°C against 13.2°C on the previous night and it was below normal by 1.3°C for the north Kashmir area.
Kokernag recorded a low of 13.1°C against 13.2°C on the previous night and it was 2.6°C below normal for the place, the officials said.
Gulmarg recorded a low of 8.5°C against 7.8°C on previous night and it was 3.3°C below normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, he said.
Jammu recorded a low of 20.9°C against 24.6°C on the previous night and it was 4.8°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said.
Banihal recorded a low of 14.6°C, Batote 13.5.7°C, Katra 18.4.2°C and Bhaderwah 14.1°C, the official said.