Jio Telecom State Head calls on LG

Srinagar, July 4: Shehzan Hameed, State Head, Jio Telecom called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.
Hameed apprised the Lt Governor on mobile connectivity for the devotees of Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra on both Chandanwari and Baltal routes.
The Lt Governor and Shehzan Hameed discussed availability of high quality infrastructure and strengthening of mobile connectivity for devotees.
“It is the top priority of the administration to ensure the pilgrims have a comfortable journey and communication is an important component of necessary facilities. All the stakeholders are working together with complete dedication to ensure safer and smoother Yatra,” the Lt Governor said.