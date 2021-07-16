JioTV brings live 'aarti' of Amarnathji Shrine

Jammu, Jul 16: Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio has started streaming live 'aarti' of Shri Amarnathji Shrine on JioTV to aid devotees unable to have physical 'darshan' of the holy shrine.

The company has laid the necessary network and infrastructure to support live streaming in a short turnaround time, despite difficult terrain and challenging conditions, people aware of the matter said.

Last week, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had launched various online services of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board to provide a personal experience to the devotees.