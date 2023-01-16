JIT inspects CA store

Shopian, Jan 16: A Joint Inspection Team (JIT) headed by the Director Horticulture Kashmir, G R Mir today visited Aglar, Shopian and inspected a CA Store namely M/S Hamdan Agro Industries Pvt Ltd having a capacity of 4000 MTs and reviewed its functioning, an official press release said.
This was the first visit of JIT to this CA Store after the project was approved by the Empowered Monitoring Committee (EMC)
Speaking on the occasion, the Director said that currently “we have 2 lakh MTs of CA Store capacity in the valley which is significantly low when compared to the annual production which results in distress sales.”
He further added that the Department is committed to enhance the capacity to a reasonable 5 lakh MTs within next few years, as such the Department is exploring every opportunity to have the infrastructures like CA stores, Grading and Packing lines, Processing Units etc., developed across the Valley and best services are provided to the orchardists.
Mir enjoined upon the entrepreneurs to come forward and set up the CA Stores and other post-harvest units for which the Department will provide every possible help.
The Director Horticulture Kashmir was accompanied by the Deputy Director Horticulture Kashmir, Chief Canning Instructor, Kashmir, Chief Horticulture Officer, Shopian, Ex. Engineer Horticulture Planning and Marketing, Anantnag and other members of the JIT.