Jitendra Singh inaugurates DoPPW Bankers’ awareness workshop at SKICC

Srinagar, July 10: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh inaugurated bankers’ awareness workshop at Srinagar today.
The two-day workshop is organised by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) for officers of the State Bank of India at Winter Hall, Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Center, Srinagar.
The objective of the workshops is to spread awareness of the various rules and procedures relevant to Pension Disbursing Banks and also the steps being taken by the Government of India to ensure “Ease of Living” for Pensioners.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singh congratulated DoPPW for organising the workshop at Srinagar. He said that in the present times, the number of pensioners is greater than that of those in service and this is a challenging task for the government.
He said that the present government is committed to the cause of pensioners' welfare and a testimony to that fact is that a number of obsolete laws have been done away with. The Minister added that the vacuum that existed in the case of pension reforms has now been filled.
Dr Singh said that over 37 lakh digital life certificates have been issued so far since the face recognition technology has been introduced and all efforts are being made to put the advancements in technology to the benefit of pensioners.
The Minister said that a country-wide campaign will be launched in the month of November 2023 for issuing of digital life certificates through face recognition technology and the details for the same are being worked out at the moment. He said that the campaign will cover over 100 cities throughout the length and breadth of the country.
The workshop also focuses on the issues faced by Bank officials in handling the processes and pensioners’ grievances and notes any suggestions forwarded by the Bank officials.
Under the aegis of Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions, to enhance “Ease of Living” of pensioners and family pensioners, Department of Pension & Pensioners Welfare, Government of India has taken a number of welfare measures in pension policy as well as in digitization of pension related processes.