Jitendra Singh inaugurates DoPPW Bankers’ awareness workshop at SKICC

The two-day workshop is organised by the Department of Pension & Pensioners’ Welfare (DoPPW) for officers of the State Bank of India at Winter Hall, Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Center, Srinagar.

The objective of the workshops is to spread awareness of the various rules and procedures relevant to Pension Disbursing Banks and also the steps being taken by the Government of India to ensure “Ease of Living” for Pensioners.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Singh congratulated DoPPW for organising the workshop at Srinagar. He said that in the present times, the number of pensioners is greater than that of those in service and this is a challenging task for the government.