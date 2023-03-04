Srinagar, Mar 4: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh has asked J&K’s Director, Mission Vatsalya, Department of Social Welfare to produce in a “sealed cover” selection list of candidates for the post of Members of Juvenile Justice Boards(JJBs) as well as chairperson and members of Child Welfare Committees(CWCs).
A division bench of Justice Rajnesh Oswal and Justice Mohan Lal passed the orders while hearing an application filed by the Director, Mission Vatsalya wherein permission was sought for finalizing the selection list of candidates for the post of Member of JJBs and chairperson and members of CWCs.
“In the meanwhile, Director, Mission Vatsalya, Department of Social Welfare, J&K, shall produce the result in a sealed cover before this court on the next date of hearing,” the court said and posted the application for further consideration on March 9.
In November last year, the High Court had asked authorities to go ahead with the selection process of the members of the Child Welfare Committees and Juvenile Justice Boards, observing that some petitions pending before it or orders passed therein shall not come in the way of the process.