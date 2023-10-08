JJM achieves 70% coverage of rural households with tap water connections

So far under the mission, 13.16 lakh (70%) out of 18.68 lakh rural households have achieved coverage under Tap Water Connections thereby moving fast in achieving the saturation.

Jal Jeevan Mission is a flagship programme of the UT aimed to provide each and every rural household with Functional Household Tap Connection (FHTC) within the premises, capable of supplying water at a minimum service level of 55 liters per capita per day and quality confirming to BIS 10500.

According to a press handout of the Department, out of 6600 work components, more than 5000 components (76%) like Tube wells, Bore Wells, Rapid Sand Filtration Plants, Over Head Tanks, Ground Service Reservoirs and pipe networks have started. Similarly more than 3000 schemes are under execution across all the districts of the UT with involvement of about 1700 contractors executing the works. This has also resulted in massive employment generation in rural areas.