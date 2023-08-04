JJM fortnight celebrations | Govt embarks on ambitious outreach programme to connect with masses

Srinagar, Aug 4: With a view to reach out to the masses, Government has rolled out a unique and ambitious outreach programme of fortnight celebrations for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) from August 1.
Under the programme, lasting for two weeks, officials of different ranks from the UT as well as district administrations are visiting various Gram Panchayats to inspect the JJM works and interact with the local communities to make them familiar and get the feedback about the implementation of this ambitious Mission.
During the launch of campaign, Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta urged the Deputy Commissioners to ensure maximum participation of local communities in the programme and convert it into water festival across the UT.
Principal Secretary, Jal Shakti Department, Shaleen Kabra, while speaking about the campaign, advised the visiting officers to check the pace and quality of works undertaken. He stressed the need for achieving 100% testing of water sources and schemes during the fortnight long campaign.
Mission Director, Jal Shakti, Dr. G N Itoo highlighted the need for special focus on capacity building and involvement of local communities so that after completion of schemes they can take over and run the schemes successfully. He said with today’s 446 programs more than 1000 programs have so far been organized across UT as a part of the campaign. He appreciated all Deputy Commissioners for their active support in the campaign.
During this campaign, is on inspection of works being executed under JJM by the visiting officers, reporting of 100% FHTC villages as Har Ghar Jal Villages, certification of Har Ghar Jal reported villages through special Gram Sabhas, installation of signages on all Water supply schemes, identification of ‘JJM Nodal Person’ from each village, making field testing kit available in each village, debates, painting Competitions, Rallies, Street Plays and other activities.
A District level Pani Samiti Convention (concluding function at district level) on 14th August is also proposed under the outreach programme.