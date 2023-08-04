JJM fortnight celebrations | Govt embarks on ambitious outreach programme to connect with masses

Under the programme, lasting for two weeks, officials of different ranks from the UT as well as district administrations are visiting various Gram Panchayats to inspect the JJM works and interact with the local communities to make them familiar and get the feedback about the implementation of this ambitious Mission.

During the launch of campaign, Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta urged the Deputy Commissioners to ensure maximum participation of local communities in the programme and convert it into water festival across the UT.