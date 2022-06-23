JJM’s 6th Apex Committee Meet | Chief Secy calls for supporting SHGs
Srinagar: Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta Thursday urged the officers of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) to engage Self Help Group (SHG) members for their possible handholding in the Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) activities of the mission.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the 6th Apex Committee meeting of the JJM here, Mehta stressed on the officers of the mission to utilise the resources meant for carrying out IEC activities efficiently.
He enjoined upon them to avail the opportunity for handholding of the SHGs, especially of rural women.
Mehta asked them to look into the possibility of engaging these SHGs as Implementation Support Agencies (ISAs) in their respective areas. He directed them to make the mission more prominent and inclusive by best use of such activities.
The CS impressed upon the officers to deal strictly as per the law with the non-performers.
He advised them to create a system of replacing the underachievers with those ready to put in their best. Mehta said that accountability and fixing of responsibility should be the sole guiding principles for the officers of the mission.
He said that there was no obstacle in working in the best interest of the mission and that every decision taken towards fulfilling the objectives of the mission would be appreciated impartially.