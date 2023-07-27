J&K, a land which respects all religious streams, says LG during National Convention on Sufism in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the National Convention on "Sufism: A Bridge Between Communities", in Srinagar, today.
Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala presided over the conference organised by Cluster University of Srinagar in collaboration with J&K Academy of Arts, Culture and Languages.
Arif Mohammed Khan, in his address, remembered the invaluable contributions of Lal Ded, Nund Rishi, Sufis and Saints from Jammu & Kashmir in strengthening the spirit of unity and oneness.
Their teachings and writings will continue to be the beacon of light for humanity, the Governor of Kerala said.
Our ancient heritage teaches us peace, love and humanity. The people of all religions, all sects are one family. The continuity of our culture, values, traditions is the biggest power of India that empowers our great nation to flourish, he added.
In his address on the occasion, the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the influence of Sufism in the culture and traditions of Jammu Kashmir.
“Harmonious relationship among all sects, individuals and relationship with the whole existence without distinction is real Sufism. It is way of life that promotes and propagates ideals of communal harmony, love and peace among the people,” the Lt Governor observed.
J&K is the land of Rishis and Sufis. It is the land which respects all spiritual and religious streams. Those who had created trouble in this paradise have been decimated, and supporters of terrorism and separatism have been neutralized to establish peace and harmony in the society, the Lt Governor said.
At the Convention, the Lt Governor shared the transformational journey of UT of J&K towards peace, prosperity and inclusive development.
Earlier, shutdown calls were a regular feature in the valley by a handful of people for their vested interest, however, it was common man who used to bear the brunt. Those days are gone now, he said.
"Peace is prevailing, nightlife has returned and people are living freely," he added.
Today is also a historic occasion when Muharram procession was taken out peacefully in Srinagar after a gap of over 30 years, the Lt Governor said.
The Lt Governor extended his gratitude to the Hon'ble Governor of Kerala for gracing the occasion and blessing the participants with his words of wisdom.
He congratulated the Cluster University of Srinagar and the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages for their endeavour to promote the Sufi traditions.
He also called upon the people to embrace the Rishi-Sufi traditions and eliminate all traces of communal divide to strengthen unity.
Prof. Qayyum Husain, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University of Srinagar gave a detailed overview of the Convention.
Sh Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Lt Governor; Padma Shri Dr SP Varma; Vice Chancellors of various Universities; senior officials of UT administration; prominent citizens, students in large numbers attended the inaugural ceremony.