J&K, a land which respects all religious streams, says LG during National Convention on Sufism in Srinagar

Srinagar, July 27: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the National Convention on "Sufism: A Bridge Between Communities", in Srinagar, today.

Arif Mohammed Khan, Governor of Kerala presided over the conference organised by Cluster University of Srinagar in collaboration with J&K Academy of Arts, Culture and Languages.

Arif Mohammed Khan, in his address, remembered the invaluable contributions of Lal Ded, Nund Rishi, Sufis and Saints from Jammu & Kashmir in strengthening the spirit of unity and oneness.

Their teachings and writings will continue to be the beacon of light for humanity, the Governor of Kerala said.

Our ancient heritage teaches us peace, love and humanity. The people of all religions, all sects are one family. The continuity of our culture, values, traditions is the biggest power of India that empowers our great nation to flourish, he added.

In his address on the occasion, the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha highlighted the influence of Sufism in the culture and traditions of Jammu Kashmir.

“Harmonious relationship among all sects, individuals and relationship with the whole existence without distinction is real Sufism. It is way of life that promotes and propagates ideals of communal harmony, love and peace among the people,” the Lt Governor observed.