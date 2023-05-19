J&K achieves 97% of target under PMGSY
Srinagar, May 19: Jammu and Kashmir has achieved 97 percent of the target under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). The Union Territory has performed exceptionally in making progress and achieving goals under PMGSY during the past two years.
Officials said that 2096 habitations have been connected and 17781 kilometers road length has been constructed by December 2022 under the scheme. “The UT has exceptionally performed in making progress and achieving goals under PMGSY during the past two years. The UT has consecutively ranked 3rd at the National level during 2020-21 and 2021-22 in terms of road length constructed under PMGSY,” officials said.
They said that construction/ upgradation of 294 major road and bridge projects have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) since 2000 at an estimated cost of Rs 4315 crore.
“A number of 132 projects have been completed covering a road length of 1333 Kms against 3037 Kms. Under macadamisation, 7609 Km BT has been achieved during 2021-22, which is the highest ever recorded in any financial year by the department,” they said. “This pushed the daily rate of BT in the UT to 20.85 Kms per day. 3784.29 Km Road length has been blacktopped during 2022-23 ending January.”
According to officials 328 bridges are under construction in the UT through PWD at an estimated cost of Rs 1757 crore. “During last five years, 291 bridges have been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 759 Cr. During 2022-23, against the target of completing 100 bridges, 32 bridges costing Rs 56.40 Cr have been completed up to December 2022,” they said, adding that work on 4-laning of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is in progress. “Jammu-Udhampur section, Srinagar-Banihal section, Chenani-Nashri tunnel and Qazigund-Banihal tunnel have been completed while 92% work on Udhampur-Ramban section and 38% in Ramban Banihal Section has been completed. Value addition/ realignment works for about 13.60 Kms in Ramban-Banihal Section and 2.39 Kms in Nashri-Ramban section are in progress, which are likely to be completed by June 2024.”
With the completion of 4-laning of several sections of the road, officials said that travel time between the two capital cities has been reduced to 5-5½ hours only. “4 laning of Jammu-Akhnoor section of NH-144A is in progress and 5 Km flyover (4-lane) from Bhagwati nagar to Muthi has been completed. 20 Km Road section is targeted to be completed by June 2023. Double laning of Akhnoor-Poonch section of NH-144A is also in progress. The project is divided into 8 sections, out of which work on 6 sections has been started and two packages are under bidding,” they said adding that double laning of Chinani-Sudhmahadev-Goha-Khellani-Kishtwar-Chatroo-Khanabal Road (NH-244) is also in progress and is scheduled be completed by August 2023 (excluding Sudhmahadev-Drunga and Singhpora-Vailoo tunnels sanctioned during 2022).
Work on Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway (135 km approx.) falling in UT of J&K has been started on 100 Kms. “The project on completion in 2024 will boast tourism and trade in UT besides revolutionise travelling experience between J&K and New Delhi,” they said adding that 9 km Chenani-Nashri tunnel (NH-44) has been completed in 2017 and 8.45 Km long twin tube Qazigund Banihal tunnel (NH-44) completed in 2021 under Prime Ministers Development Package (PMDP-2015).
It needs to be mentioned here that J&K has entered into an MoU with National Highways Logistics Management Ltd (NHLML) for development of Ropeway projects in J&K. A number of 18 ropeway projects have been identified - works on two ropeway projects are expected to be started shortly.
“All efforts are being made to improve the road safety and provide eco-friendly transport services to the citizens with special thrust on the enforcement of Motor Vehicles Act and Rules and collection of tax.”