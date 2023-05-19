J&K achieves 97% of target under PMGSY

“A number of 132 projects have been completed covering a road length of 1333 Kms against 3037 Kms. Under macadamisation, 7609 Km BT has been achieved during 2021-22, which is the highest ever recorded in any financial year by the department,” they said. “This pushed the daily rate of BT in the UT to 20.85 Kms per day. 3784.29 Km Road length has been blacktopped during 2022-23 ending January.”

According to officials 328 bridges are under construction in the UT through PWD at an estimated cost of Rs 1757 crore. “During last five years, 291 bridges have been completed at an estimated cost of Rs 759 Cr. During 2022-23, against the target of completing 100 bridges, 32 bridges costing Rs 56.40 Cr have been completed up to December 2022,” they said, adding that work on 4-laning of Jammu-Srinagar National Highway is in progress. “Jammu-Udhampur section, Srinagar-Banihal section, Chenani-Nashri tunnel and Qazigund-Banihal tunnel have been completed while 92% work on Udhampur-Ramban section and 38% in Ramban Banihal Section has been completed. Value addition/ realignment works for about 13.60 Kms in Ramban-Banihal Section and 2.39 Kms in Nashri-Ramban section are in progress, which are likely to be completed by June 2024.”