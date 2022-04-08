J&K adds 1900 MVA power transmission capacity in 2022

As already elucidated by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinhaa number of times that J&K was able to harness only 3,500 MW of electricity in the last 70 years, but the power generation capacity in the UT is set to be doubled in the next three years and trebled in seven years.“To address the current power deficit, we have initiated a large-scale capacity augmentation programme. In the 70 years, J-K was able to harness only 3500 MW, and now generation capacity is set to be doubled in three years and tripled in seven years” he said recently while inaugurating several projects of the department.

Moreover Transmission and Distribution projects worth Rs 2000 crore are being completed and an additional amount of Rs 6000 crore has been allocated by the central government to strengthen the Sub-Transmission and Distribution network across the UT.