J&K adds 1900 MVA power transmission capacity in 2022

Srinagar, Apr 8: The Power Development Department (PDD) has added about 1900 MVA transmission capacity in the year 2022.
The addition is aimed to realise the dream of providing 24×7 power supply to consumers.
The unprecedented achievements in power generation, transmission & distribution sectors in the last year have completely overhauled J&K’s power infrastructure which remained dilapidated for several decades. This reflects the remarkable progress attained by the UT in the power sector. The total transmission capacity on March 31, 2021, was 9153 MVA and in one-year the capacity reached 11016 MVA.
With the focused intervention the UT government is working to make Jammu and Kashmir power surplus in the next four years as the electricity generation capacity in the union territory is set to be doubled in the coming three years.
As already elucidated by Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinhaa number of times that J&K was able to harness only 3,500 MW of electricity in the last 70 years, but the power generation capacity in the UT is set to be doubled in the next three years and trebled in seven years.“To address the current power deficit, we have initiated a large-scale capacity augmentation programme. In the 70 years, J-K was able to harness only 3500 MW, and now generation capacity is set to be doubled in three years and tripled in seven years” he said recently while inaugurating several projects of the department.
Moreover Transmission and Distribution projects worth Rs 2000 crore are being completed and an additional amount of Rs 6000 crore has been allocated by the central government to strengthen the Sub-Transmission and Distribution network across the UT.
To provide quality electricity to all citizens and businesses, the augmented facilities will address the important need of the growing economy. Since August 2019, 3806 MVA has been added to the total capacity as compared to the 8394 MVA capacity achieved in seven decades.