J&K admin declares June flashfloods as state specific natural disaster

Concerned DCs have been asked to provide compensation from funds under SDRF to the affected families after due verification and strictly in accordance with SDRF norms/guidelines thereof.
Srinagar, July 20: The J&K administration on Wednesday declared “untimely” snow/heavy rain causing flash floods from 19-22 June 2022 in the UT as State Specific Natural Disaster under SDRF norms.

Acording to an order issued to this effect by the Department of Disaster Management Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction all the concerned DCs have been asked to provide compensation from funds under SDRF to the affected families after due verification and strictly in accordance with SDRF norms/guidelines thereof.

