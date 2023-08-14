J&K admin names 31 schools, roads after fallen J&K Police soldiers, eminent personalities

Srinagar, Aug 14: The J&K administration has named 31 schools and roads after the fallen soldiers of J&K Police and eminent personalities.
A statement of J&K Police issued here said, “As a mark of respect and acknowledgement of supreme sacrifices of J&K Police martyrs, the administration of J&K has announced the naming of 17 schools across J&K after the name of martyrs of J&K Police among the total 30 schools and a road as per the order.”
The statement said that 17 J&K Police martyrs after whom different schools were named includes in district Budgam SI Abdul Aziz Dar, Constable Chand Mohammad Khan, in district Kupwara SI Amanullah Khan, SgCt Amir Hussain Lone, Constable Ghulam Mohiudin, Constable Gulzar Ahmad Shah, ASI Kafeel Ahmad Mir, Inspector Abdul Rashid Malik, in district Kulgam SgCt Mohammad Yaqoob Shah, in Bandipora district Head Constable Abdul Khaliq Bhat, in Ganderbal district Constable Ghulam Mohidin Sheikh, in Anantnag ASI Rashid Shah, in Pulwama district Inspector Muhammad Ashraf Dar, SI Feroz Ahmad Dar, in Poonch district SgCt Muhammad Mushtaq Malik, and in Jammu district SgCt Kuldeep Kumar, ASI Mohan Lal Sharma.
The statement said that DGP Dilbag Singh extended his gratitude to the Government of India, Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and his administration for naming the government schools and roads in J&K after the fallen J&K police personnel & other security forces.
The DGP said, “Such a wonderful initiative by the government would immortalise the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives while protecting sovereignty and integrity of the nation. Naming the educational institutes after the martyrs is befitting tribute to J&K Police martyrs. The nation is indebted to the supreme sacrifices of the martyrs and such acts will definitely serve as the everlasting tribute for the martyrs.”
The J&K government has issued an order renaming 31 government schools across J&K and a link road after the fallen soldiers and eminent personalities.