J&K admin names 31 schools, roads after fallen J&K Police soldiers, eminent personalities

A statement of J&K Police issued here said, “As a mark of respect and acknowledgement of supreme sacrifices of J&K Police martyrs, the administration of J&K has announced the naming of 17 schools across J&K after the name of martyrs of J&K Police among the total 30 schools and a road as per the order.”

The statement said that 17 J&K Police martyrs after whom different schools were named includes in district Budgam SI Abdul Aziz Dar, Constable Chand Mohammad Khan, in district Kupwara SI Amanullah Khan, SgCt Amir Hussain Lone, Constable Ghulam Mohiudin, Constable Gulzar Ahmad Shah, ASI Kafeel Ahmad Mir, Inspector Abdul Rashid Malik, in district Kulgam SgCt Mohammad Yaqoob Shah, in Bandipora district Head Constable Abdul Khaliq Bhat, in Ganderbal district Constable Ghulam Mohidin Sheikh, in Anantnag ASI Rashid Shah, in Pulwama district Inspector Muhammad Ashraf Dar, SI Feroz Ahmad Dar, in Poonch district SgCt Muhammad Mushtaq Malik, and in Jammu district SgCt Kuldeep Kumar, ASI Mohan Lal Sharma.