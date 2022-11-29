J&K administration approves HR Policy for Anganwari workers, helpers

Minimum qualification for Aanganwadi Worker shall be 10+2 and maximum graduation and in case no 10+2 candidate is available in the Ward, 10+2 pass candidate from the adjoining ward shall be considered which would require prior approval of Mission Director, ICDS.

Weightage shall be given to marks obtained in 10+2 and selection shall be done purely on merit basis. Candidates with qualification higher than graduation shall not be considered.

For selection as Anganwadi Helper, minimum qualification shall be Matriculation. The new HR policy also stipulates the quantum of leave, eligibility for training/capacity building and process for termination of services.

The services of both AWW/AWH shall end on attaining the age of 60 years and vacancy so arisen, shall be filled as per prescribed procedure. Moreover, if the AWW/AWH, after engagement, permanently shifts/changes her place of residence outside the Ward on the basis of residence of which, she was selected, then she shall be deemed to have been disengaged from the post of AWW/AWH and the vacancy so accrued shall be filled as per the stated procedure.