J&K administration sets target to harness hydropower potential to make UT power surplus in 5 yrs

"In order to achieve this target, the administration has taken several path breaking reforms in the power sector which will change the dynamics of the power sector here," an official spokesman said here.

He added that among the priorities in this regard was tapping the 20,000-megawatt (MW) power potential of the region.

In the past 70 years, only 3,500 MW out of the potential of 20,000 MW had been harnessed in Jammu and Kashmir, the spokesman said.

"Once the entire potential is exploited, J&K will have surplus power and can be an energy exporter. However in the past two years alone, the projects for about 3,000 MW capacity projects have been revived and subsequently put on track for operationalisation," he said.

The spokesman said key reforms were undertaken in the power sector during 2020.