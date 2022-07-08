JK Administrative Council approves Rs 1,600cr project for flood management

The project intends to protect flood-prone areas along the river in at least six districts.

"The Administrative Council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, accorded administrative approval to the Jhelum flood protection works by Jal Shakti Department in Kashmir division," an official spokesperson said.

It approved the project -- Comprehensive Plan for River Jhelum and its tributaries, Phase (II) Part (A) -- amounting to Rs 1,623.43 crore under the Prime Minister's Development Package, he said.