J&K: Amarnath Yatra resumes from Baltal base camp as weather improves

As per an official, the administration also resumed Chopper services for the convenience of the pilgrims.

The Yatra resumed from the Pahalgam base camp on Sunday afternoon.

The yatra was suspended on Friday following widespread rain and landslides, particularly along the twin tracks -- the traditional 48-kilometre Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the 14-kilometre Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

As the weather showed significant improvement on Sunday, a batch of 6,491 pilgrims performed darshan at Amarnath holy cave.

Among the 93,929 pilgrims who had paid obeisance at the cave shrine till Sunday included 4,700 men, 1,456 women, 213 children, 116 Sadhus and 6 Sadvis.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday held a meeting with senior administrative, police and Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board officials to review arrangements for the annual pilgrimage and restoration of the National Highway stretch that was affected by incessant rainfall.

The Jammu Srinagar National Highway will remain closed on Monday after a portion of a road caved in the Ramban district, J&K Police said earlier in a press note.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also spoke to LG Sinha on Sunday and took updates about Amarnath Yatra which was halted since Friday due to heavy rains.