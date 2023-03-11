J&K: Anantnag pad women are breaking taboos

Alkaria SHG, popular for its revolutionary initiative in the area, has been sensitizing women and creating awareness regarding the menstrual hygiene and its significance for living a healthy life.

This move is part of the “My Pad My Right”, a PAN India initiative, launched by the NAB Foundation to promote menstrual hygiene awareness and entrepreneurship among women in rural areas.

Apart from promotion of menstrual hygiene, the manufacturing and sale of sanitary napkins has become a source of livelihood for many women associated with this SHG and other SHGs in the cluster.

Ridwana Akhtar, President of the SHG, said that she and her group members have taken a pledge to create awareness regarding menstrual hygiene and provide easily and affordable available options of hygiene to women.