Apni Party delegation will meet LG to seek restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood: Bukhari

They are not given employment. Some are told the verification of their credentials is awaited. "Should we then hang our youths in Lal Chowk as there is no future for them," he said.



Asked about the apprehensions of outsiders being added to the electoral rolls in Jammu and Kashmir, Bukhari said the government had given assurances that there would be no wrongdoing.



"When this exercise will culminate by the end of September, we will pick up the first rolls to check if there are outsiders, he said.



On a question about former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad announcing floating a new party in Jammu and Kashmir, Bukhari said the former Rajya Sabha MP might have defended Article 370 in Parliament and even tore his shirt, but let me tell the truth that Azad sahab voted for the abrogation of Article 370 .

