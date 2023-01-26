J&K approves Rs 39-cr mega project to boost commercial floriculture

The new project aims to address the challenges facing the floriculture industry in J&K through a number of latest technological interventions and strategies.



The objectives of the project included increasing output from the pre-Covid levels of Rs 28 crore to around Rs 85 crore per year in the next four years, supporting each production cluster with end-to-end value chain, post-harvest and processing facilities, branding, and market access, and capacity building of human resources for increasing employment in floriculture and allied sectors.



The project shall restore 2.25 hectare of area under cut flower production apart from adding 24 hectare of nursery area, creating four clusters (85ha) for lavender cultivation, increasing the area under loose flower production, and expanding the area under seed/bulb production. It also included exposure visits and trainings for stakeholders and business development and contract farming agreements with breeder and seed companies.

