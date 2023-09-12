JK artists, exhibitors to display their products in GI Mohatsav

Dr Mehta also told them to encourage everybody to participate having any direct or indirect interest in GI tagging. He further asked them to give opportunity to those who were identified during Panchayat level talent hunt or ‘Beats of J&K’ of the Information Department.

On the occasion the Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Shailendra Kumar informed the meeting that some 100 GI tagged products including about 25 from the UT. He further added that the ‘Mohatsav' would have attractions like flower, fruit and vegetable shows alongside the GI Mohatsav at the venue.

The meeting also discussed other arrangements to be made for the successful conduct of this programme. It deliberated upon the boarding, lodging and transport arrangements for the artisans coming from different parts of the country besides the media plan for the wide publicity of this Mohatsav in Radio and public spaces.