Kashmir

J&K Assembly elections can be held by year end: Rajnath Singh

There is a possibility that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be held by this year-end, he said.
J&K Assembly elections can be held by year end: Rajnath Singh
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (R) along with J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha during the 200th 'Raj Tilak' celebrations of Maharaja Gulab Singh in Jammu on Friday June 17, 2022. @OfficeOfLGJandK/Twitter
IANS

Jammu, June 17: Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be held by this year end, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Friday.

Addressing a function here, he said that the delimitation exercise was completed in J&K, recently following which the total number of assembly seats has been increased to 90, with the Jammu division having 43 seats and the Kashmir Valley having 47.

There is a possibility that the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir can be held by this year-end, he said.

The Defence Minister, who is on a two-day visit to J&K, had on Thursday interacted with senior field commanders in addition to visiting forward positions on the Line of Control (LoC).

J&K Assembly Elections

Related Stories

No stories found.
Greater Kashmir
www.greaterkashmir.com