'J&K at forefront in carrying out Amarnath Yatra'

Srinagar: Over 12,000 horses have been registered for Amarnath Yatra.

This information was given by , SKUAST-Kashmir’s during the mega equine health camp at Baltal Sonmarg enroute to the Amarnath holy cave. Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ganderbal, SKUAST-Kashmir’jointly held the event.

The camp was held under the leadership of Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai Vice Chancellor and Guidance of Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension.

VC Nazir Ganai was the Chief Guest and Director Extension, Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi was the Guest of Honor. Baltal and Pahalgam have been the basic centers for undertaking Amarnath Yatra and the equine population of entire Jammu and Kashmir, UT is at forefront in carrying annual Amarnath Yatra to the logical conclusion because it is "of the equines that the pilgrims reach to the cave barring those who cannot afford to travel by helicopters."