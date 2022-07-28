'J&K at forefront in carrying out Amarnath Yatra'

Srinagar: Over 12,000 horses have been registered for Amarnath Yatra.
This information was given by , SKUAST-Kashmir’s during the mega equine health camp at Baltal Sonmarg enroute to the Amarnath holy cave. Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ganderbal, SKUAST-Kashmir’jointly held the event.
The camp was held under the leadership of Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai Vice Chancellor and Guidance of Prof Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi, Director Extension.
VC Nazir Ganai was the Chief Guest and Director Extension, Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi was the Guest of Honor. Baltal and Pahalgam have been the basic centers for undertaking Amarnath Yatra and the equine population of entire Jammu and Kashmir, UT is at forefront in carrying annual Amarnath Yatra to the logical conclusion because it is "of the equines that the pilgrims reach to the cave barring those who cannot afford to travel by helicopters."
The programme was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor and the theme of the programme was reaching out to all equines engaged in the Amarnath Yatra. The camp was established by Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ganderbal wherein all diagnostic modalities like ultrasonography and portable surgical theatre was started at the Baltal Base Camp.
Speaking on the occasion Vice Chancellor said that such camps are of a pivotal importance as per the treatment of equine animals and their utility to the owners is concerned.
He interacted with a number of horse owners and sought the difficulties faced by them and suggested some remedial measures. On the occasion, Vice Chancellor witnessed the team of surgeons and physicians treating the cases and expressed his keen interest in treatment of animals and giving advices to the owners of the animal patients.
Vice Chancellor advised giving a detailed report of the cases coming for the camp so that the future strategy can be drawn how to prevent the further loss of animal life in the future.
The camp was led by Prof. Dil Mohmmad Makhdoomi, Director Extension SKUAST-K who himself performed through examination, onspot procedures and provided necessary prescriptions for various ailments.
He also guided the ponywallas regarding the health and nutritional management of the horses and ponies necessary for logistics of the yatra.
The team of experts include Scientist from Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Shuhama and Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Ganderbal. Prof. Dil Mohammad Makhdoomi said that 12,000 horses have been registered over the period for Amarnath Yatra out of which 5,000 of the animals are on the route to the Baltal and 7,000 are registered from the Pahalgam side.