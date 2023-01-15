J&K bags eight Home Minister's medal for excellence in police training

Ganderbal, Jan 15: The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been awarded with eight prestigious medals of the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Police Training for the year 2021-22 ahead of Republic day 2023.

News agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that Police Training School Manigam has bagged two medals and the officers who have been awarded the medals include Dysp Syed Ahmad Badhana for Administration and Inspector Adil Bashir Makhdoomi for Indoor Category.

The objective of the institution of Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Police Training is to recognize the importance of Training and the Trainers in Police organizations and make training a respectable assignment and also to promote the quality of training and training institutions in the country.

An official said that out of 320, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has bagged 8 medals.