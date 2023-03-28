J&K Bank commissions CRM in Kulgam

Srinagar, Mar 28: In line with extending convenient banking services to the people at their nearest location, J&K Bank today commissioned a Cash Recycler Machine (CRM), which is housed in the premises of the Bank’s Kulgam branch.
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kulgamm Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din inaugurated the CRM in presence of J&K Bank Zonal Head Anantnag, Tasaduq Ahmad Dar, Cluster Head Mohammad Shafi Bhat and other officials of the Bank amid a gathering of valuable customers and local residents.
While commending its role in the socio-economic development of J&K, DDC Kulgam thanked the Bank and urged the people to avail services of the CRM.
Speaking on the occasion, Zonal Head said, “Being the first of its kind in Kulgam district, the CRM will make banking services like cash deposit and cash payment more convenient for the public. These services will be available beyond working hours and all days of the week including holidays.”
People of the area hailed the commissioning of CRM and thanked the Bank for making cash management easier for them. GKNS