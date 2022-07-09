J&K Bank disburses Rs 1900 cr in 10 million transactions

According to J&K Bank, approximately 10 million transactions totalling an estimated Rs 1900 crore were recorded.

He continued, "We have successfully and without any technical glitch or disruption lived to the aspirations of the public on this Eid. There have been complaints of problems since Eid. People are really happy and grateful for the bank's efforts."

Customers of JKB also commended the bank's management for improving services and ensuring smooth transactions. "J&K Bank did not let us down this Eid; they kept their word. The prior Eid there was some disturbance, but this Eid everything was okay, I used J&K Bank's e-banking services to transfer salaries and bonuses to my team "owner of A R Sweets, Sangarmal, Ishtiyaq Sultan stated