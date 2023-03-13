J&K Bank ties-up with Seth Industrial Corporation

Deputy General Manager Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat signed the MoU on behalf of the Bank while as Rajesh Seth put in his signatures as Joint Director/Partner of SIC in presence of Business Head (SIC) Ranbir Singh Saini during a function organised at the corporate headquarters of J&K Bank.

Speaking on the occasion, DGM Imtiyaz Ahmad Bhat said, “Through this tie-up we are happy to offer easy, affordable and attractive financing solutions to our customers while encouraging electric vehicular transport in the country. As part of our green policy initiatives, we are already partnering with many such electric vehicle manufacturers throughout our operational geographies.”