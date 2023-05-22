J&K Biodiversity Council observes ‘International Biodiversity Day’

Srinagar, May 22: J&K Forest Department and Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Biodiversity Council (JKUTBC) today celebrated International Biodiversity Day at the Conference Hall of Green Valley Educational Institute Ellahi Bagh Srinagar.
World Biodiversity Day is celebrated annually on May 22 to raise awareness about the importance of biodiversity and highlight the need for its conservation.
Roshan Jaggi, PCCF & HoFF and Chairman J&K Biodiversity Council in his message impressed upon to create a massive awareness at the grassroots level with respect to biodiversity conservation.
Conveying the message of Asaf Mehmood Sagar (PCCF), Member Secretary JKUTBC and Director-JKFRI, JKUTBC official Dr Syed Tariq said that today on 22nd May, the global community comes together to commemorate World Biodiversity Day, a momentous occasion to recognise the importance of biodiversity and raise awareness about the urgent need to protect and conserve "our planet's rich natural resources."
With the theme ‘Agreement to Action to Build Back Biodiversity’, this year's World Biodiversity Day emphasises the active role that ecosystems play in sustaining life on earth and calls for collective action to safeguard our natural heritage, he added.
He said biodiversity, the "incredible variety of life forms on our planet, is a fundamental pillar of sustainable development." "It encompasses all species of plants, animals, and microorganisms and the intricate web of interactions they share within ecosystems. Our planet's biodiversity provides us with vital resources, such as food, medicine, clean water, and clean air, while also offering aesthetic, cultural, and recreational values."
However, he remarked that biodiversity loss has reached alarming levels in recent decades, primarily due to human activities. "Habitat destruction, climate change, pollution, overexploitation of natural resources, and invasive species pose significant threats to ecosystems worldwide. This alarming trend not only compromises the well-being of countless species but also undermines our own survival and prosperity," he added.
Speaking on the occasion, Nazir Benazir, Chairman, National Society for Protection of Water Resources, Wetlands and Forests apprised the participants about the importance of Biodiversity and Mission Life.
Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Green Valley Public School said that "we must prioritize the conservation of biodiversity, promoting sustainable land and wetland management practices, and engaging in initiatives that ensure the sustainable use of natural resources."
Mohammed Lateef Bhat, DFO Research Forest Division Srinagar JKFRI said that World Biodiversity Day serves as a reminder that "we are all interconnected and that the fate of our planet rests in our hands." By taking immediate action to protect biodiversity, we can secure a sustainable future for ourselves and future generations, he added.
The programme was attended by officers of J&K Forest Department and JKUT Biodiversity Council and Jammu Kashmir Forest Research Institute.