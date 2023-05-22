J&K Biodiversity Council observes ‘International Biodiversity Day’

World Biodiversity Day is celebrated annually on May 22 to raise awareness about the importance of biodiversity and highlight the need for its conservation.

Roshan Jaggi, PCCF & HoFF and Chairman J&K Biodiversity Council in his message impressed upon to create a massive awareness at the grassroots level with respect to biodiversity conservation.

Conveying the message of Asaf Mehmood Sagar (PCCF), Member Secretary JKUTBC and Director-JKFRI, JKUTBC official Dr Syed Tariq said that today on 22nd May, the global community comes together to commemorate World Biodiversity Day, a momentous occasion to recognise the importance of biodiversity and raise awareness about the urgent need to protect and conserve "our planet's rich natural resources."