J&K BJP organises booth empowerment campaign

The meeting was presided over by Ashok Koul, BJP's General Secretary (Organisation), and other BJP leaders. They included Dr Ali, Showkat Gayoor, Ashok Bhat, Avtar Singh, District Presidents of the Srinagar Parliament constituency, Sahil Bashir (Social Media charge), and Sheikh Salman (IT Cell Incharge).

Ashok Koul while addressing the media, underscored the crucial role of civil society in recognising the substantial contributions made by the Modi government in strengthening the nation and fostering a resilient society. He emphasised on the party's dedication to expand its reach to all sections of society, garnering support from every region and across diverse religious backgrounds.

During the meeting Koul outlined the foundation of the Booth Empowerment programme, encapsulated by the slogan "Apna Booth Mazboot" (Our Strong Booth). He provided insights into the series of initiatives planned under the "Booth Empowerment Campaign" and emphasised the core principle that "Winning the Booth Equals Winning the Election," which is essential for electoral success.