J&K BOSE well within its power to make its books mandatory for affiliated schools: HC

The Court held that in keeping with Section 2(l) of the Act of 1975 it is clear that the Board has the power to prescribe and publish textbooks because the definition of “text book includes its preparation/approval by the Board.” “Therefore, it can safely be stated that the power of the Board to prescribe textbooks would also include its power to publish these books”.

It is true that power of the Board to prescribe courses of instructions, prepare curricula, syllabi and to prescribe text books, the Court said, has to be subject to broad educational policies and directions on the subject by the Government but the power of the Board to prescribe books which would include publication of text books, cannot be diluted or taken away.

“The only requirement is that these prescribed text books have to be in consonance with the Education Policy in operation as also in conformity with the National Curriculum Framework,” it said, adding, “the broad educational policies and the instructions of the Government from time to time on the subject guide the Board in prescription of the textbooks”.