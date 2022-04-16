J&K Combined Competitive (Mains) Exam-2021 | Optional Paper-II rescheduled to Apr 18

“It is for the information of all concerned candidates appearing in the J&K Combined Competitive (Mains) Examination -2021 that the Optional Paper-II scheduled to be held on April 17, 2022 (Sunday) is hereby re-scheduled and shall now be held on April 18, 2022(Monday). The time and venue of examination shall remain the same,” read the the notice issued by the Controller of Examinations, J&K PSC.