J&K cop undergoes successful endoscopic spine surgery

Srinagar, Dec 16: A policeman of J&K and a 34 year male resident of Poonch, suffering from backache from the last one year with occasional left leg pain, underwent a successful endoscopic spine surgery.

Suddenly two weeks before while lifting weight, Ishtayaq Ahmad, developed loss of power in both lower limbs affecting the bladder and bowel involvement along with loss of sensation. He was totally confined to bed and was unable to move at all.

Due to young age, he and his family members were scared of open surgery. On searching the best available treatment his family members came across Endoscopic Spine Surgery (Awake Surgery) also known as “Stitchless Spine Surgery” which is done under local anesthesia where the patient remains awake during surgery and regularly talks to the operating surgeon. Immediately they flew to Jalandhar to meet Dr Trivedi (Neurosurgeon).

After seeing the MRI of Ishtayaq Ahmad, Dr Trivedi held that this is a very difficult case to operate under local anesthesia as the fragment of disc has gone down beyond the reach of the endoscope. Ishtayaq was lucky as he was in expert hand of Dr Trivedi and within twenty minutes his stitch less endoscopic spine surgery was done and on next day, he was walking on his own feet.