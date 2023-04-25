J&K court directs former IAS officer to appear in biological father dispute case

Srinagar, April 25: A court in J&K on Tuesday directed a former IAS officer to appear in person in the biological father dispute case.

A Srinagar-based woman has alleged that the former IAS officer Sudhanshu Pandey married her and a girl child was born during their wedlock. Later, the former bureaucrat abandoned her and the baby, the woman alleged.

The woman has changed her counsel to get speedy justice and to prove that the former IAS officer is the biological father of her girl child.