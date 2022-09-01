J&K crime graph sees surge in 2021, marginal decline in violent crimes: NCRB report

Jammu, Sep 01: National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB) Thursday said that the crime graph in Jammu and Kashmir has increased by 24.6 per cent in 2021 as compared to the previous year.

As against 25,408 cognizable crimes comprising 22,404 Indian Penal Code (IPC) crimes and 3,004 Special and Local Laws (SLL) crimes in 2019, the total figure of criminal cases jumped to 31,675 in 2021 which include 27,447 IPC crimes and 4,228 SLL crimes, the report said.

It said that the year 2020, which saw the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, recorded a total of 28,911 cognizable crimes – 25,233 IPC crimes and 3,678 SLL crimes.

The report said the crime rate registration per lakh population stands at 235.7 from 2019 to 2021, while the overall chargesheeting rate touched 81.4 per cent.