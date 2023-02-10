JK: Date sheet notified for annual exams of class 10 to 12th students in soft zone areas

As per the date sheet issued by the Director Academics JKBOSE, the examination of class 10th students in soft zone areas will commence from March 9 of 2023 and will culminate on April 5.

Similarly, the examination of class 11th students in soft zone areas will commence from March 6 of 2023 and will culminate on April 19 respectively.

Also, the examination of class 12th students will commence from March 8 and will culminate on April 2 of 2023.

Notably, this will be the first Board examination conducted in March month post adoption of National Academic Calendar and implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) -2020 by the Jammu and Kashmir government.

As already reported, the JK Board has already notified the soft and hard zone areas of Jammu and Kashmir division.