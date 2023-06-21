J&K degree colleges can accommodate all graduation aspirants: Education Deptt

While speaking to Greater Kashmir, Alok Kumar, Principal Secretary to Government (Education), said that there were 142 degree colleges in Jammu and Kashmir with a variety of undergraduate courses. He said that the colleges were spread across districts and were accessible to students from all areas, and therefore it would not be an issue to provide an undergraduate seat to an aspirant who had applied for CUET, but could not appear in the exam due to some reason. “We will not deny anyone a chance to get admitted to an undergraduate course just because they were unable to sit in the exam,” he said. He further said that the admission would be done on the basis of marks obtained in Class 12.

Asked about those students who have passed Class 12 exam but had not applied for CUET, he said, no decision had been taken yet. Kumar said that J&K would also need to accommodate the students willing to study in J&K, and belonging to other states, based on the merit scored in CUET. “However, those candidates would not be too many,” he said.