J&K Delimitation Commission likely to submit report by April end

The commission has proposed six new assembly constituencies in the Jammu region which would be carved out from Udhampur, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Samba and Kishtwar districts, the sources said. This will increase the number of Assembly seats from 37 to 43 in the Jammu region.



Similarly, one new seat has been proposed in Kashmir valley, to be carved out from the existing Kupwara district, thus making the assembly seats to 47 from 46 in the Kashmir region.



The commission is headed by the former Supreme Court Justice Ranjana Desai, and comprises Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and State Election Commissioner K.K. Sharma.