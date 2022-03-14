J&K delimitation commission publishes proposals in gazettes

"Copies of the Gazette are available for reference with the Chief Electoral Officer, UT of Jammu and Kashmir and the Election officials in all districts of the Union Territory. Objections and suggestions by the people can be given to the Secretary, Delimitation Commission, Ashoka Hotel, 50-B, Niti Marg, Chankyapuri, New Delhi on or before 5 p.m. on March 21," the statement said.



Suggestions will be considered by the Commission in its public sitting in Jammu and Kashmir on March 28 and 29, the location and timing of which will be notified separately.



Nine seats reserved for STs include Rajouri, Darhal and Thanna Mandi, all in Rajouri district, Surankote and Mendhar in Poonch district and Mahore in Reasi district (Jammu region), Gurez in Bandipora district, Kangan in Ganderbal district and Kokernag in Anantnag district (Kashmir division).



All seven seats reserved for SCs fall in Jammu region including Ramnagar in Udhampur district, Kathua South in Kathua district, Ramgarh in Samba district; , Bishnah, Suchetgarh, Marh and Akhnoor in Jammu district.



With the panel now putting its proposal in public domain, anyone can file the objections which have to be either accepted or rejected by the Commission before submission of final report.



The Commission has its term till May 6 and there is a possibility that it will submit final report within the timeline.



The Panel was set up on May 6, 2020 with one year term which was extended by another year on May 6, 2021. While its term was due to expire on May 6, 2022, it was granted two month extension to complete the task.