J&K eagerly waiting to welcome G-20 nations : Ravinder Raina

He was talking to media after meeting with senior party leaders here. “Organising G-20 Summit in J&K will be a significant event and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are highly grateful to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi Sahib for giving a chance to welcome the representatives of G-20 Nations,” Raina said.

Raina, who is in Kashmir for five days political reach out, said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are eagerly waiting to welcome the representatives of G-20 nations. Hitting out at National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah over his criticism of the government for not holding a G20 meeting in Jammu, saying it was a "deliberate attempt" to divide the society. He said Dr Abdullah's remarks show his frustration as the political ground of the National Conference is slipping fast.