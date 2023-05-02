J&K eagerly waiting to welcome G-20 nations : Ravinder Raina

Srinagar, May 2: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that Jammu and Kashmir is eagerly waiting to welcome G-20 nations here.
He was talking to media after meeting with senior party leaders here. “Organising G-20 Summit in J&K will be a significant event and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are highly grateful to the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi Sahib for giving a chance to welcome the representatives of G-20 Nations,” Raina said.
Raina, who is in Kashmir for five days political reach out, said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir are eagerly waiting to welcome the representatives of G-20 nations. Hitting out at National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah over his criticism of the government for not holding a G20 meeting in Jammu, saying it was a "deliberate attempt" to divide the society. He said Dr Abdullah's remarks show his frustration as the political ground of the National Conference is slipping fast.
Raina said, "A G20 meeting is taking place in J&K which is a welcome decision of the government and the people are thankful to the prime minister for it.” He said that some people do not digest peace, prosperity and development and are making hue and cry as they do not want to see J&K marching ahead with people maintaining communal harmony and brotherhood.
"Jammu and Kashmir is a single entity and it does not matter whether the meeting is taking place in Srinagar or Jammu. lt is a conspiracy to poison the minds of the people and divide the society which will not succeed," he added.
Raina said the political leaders those ruled J&K for last 70 years are playing "divisive politics" and not willing to allow people to live in peace and harmony. "They are frustrated as they see their political ground slipping away and are doing propaganda politics to create wedge between the regions for political gains only,”he said.
BJP leader added that he wants to remind Dr Farooq Abdullah who was the chief minister for several terms and a union minister as well, that the markets and educational institutions used to remain shut for 10 months every year.
"There used to be no transport service, tourist influx had stopped and Lal Chowk and other main markets used to wore a deserted look while stone-pelting has become an order of the day with even Muslims apprehensive of visiting mosques for Friday and Eid prayers. That time has gone and there is peace and brotherhood, whether in Jammu or Kashmir,” he said.
Raina said J&K is on the path of development because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
"Dr Abdullah Sahib should hear the voice of his conscience and he will himself see the difference. Modi had pasted balm on the wounds of those who have suffered at the hands of Pakistan and anti-national forces," he said, adding "Modi is living in the hearts of every citizen of Jammu and Kashmir."
Waqaf Board Chairperson Dr Draksha Andrabi, Ex MLC Sofi Yusif, Spokesperson Altaf Thakur, Dr Farida Khan, M M War, Dr Ali Mohd Mir, Ashok Bhat, Bilal Parray, Manzoor Bhat, Sheik Bashir, Surinder Singh were present in the meeting.