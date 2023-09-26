J&K: Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi (SAW) holiday on Thursday

“In partial modification of Government Order No. 1596-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated: JO.1.2022 read with Government Order No. 1597-JK(GAD) Of 2022 dated 30.12.2022, it is hereby ordered that the holiday on account of "Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi" shall be observed in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on 28.09.2023 instead of 27.09.2023,” read an official order.