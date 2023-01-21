J&K ex-IAS officers want more Kashmir students to opt for civil services

The JK CCE prelims exam was held on October 24, 2021 and a total of 20790 candidates took that examination out of which 4462 candidates were announced.

These candidates appeared for Mains examination which was conducted from April 8 to April 18, 2022 at both Jammu and Srinagar and 3916 candidates appeared in the said exam.

Out of 3916 candidates who appeared in JKPSC CCE Mains exams, 648 candidates qualified for the interview and the personality test which was held from December 05, 2022 to January 19, 2023. Out of the 648 candidates, 643 appeared for the interview round and out of which 187 candidates have been shortlisted for the medical exam.