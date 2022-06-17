J&K first UT to have comprehensive drug de-addiction policy after Punjab

J&K government has intensified its efforts to fight narco-terrorism being unleashed by unscrupulous elements from across neighboring countries.

It has come out with a detailed mechanism to supervise and review implementation of Drug De-addiction Policy and has even roped in civil society members in the endeavor so that drug menace is fought effectively.

Giving further details in this regard, an official informed that “UT Level Policy Implementation Monitoring Committee and Jammu and Kashmir Division Level De-addiction Centre Monitoring Committees have been constituted.

The UT level committee has been assigned the task of suggesting changes in the Drug De-addiction Policy from time to time besides looking out for financial support for various de-addiction activities in Jammu and Kashmir, he added.