J&K Forest Deptt commemorates 131st Foundation Day

About 100 officers and officials of different ranks including HODs and retired Forest Officers attended the event both online and offline mode. The programme included release of forest newsletter revived under the title “VAN POSH” compiled by the Publicity Wing of Forest Department. Speaking on the occasion Commissioner Secretary Forest, Ecology & Environment, Sanjeev Verma wherein he acknowledged the landmark achievement of plantation of 1.37 crore saplings during last financial year.

He opined that forest will be the key sector in reconnecting the people by providing livelihood through sustainable utilization of forest produce and forest recreation etc.