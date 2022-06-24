J&K Forest Deptt commemorates 131st Foundation Day

Srinagar, June 24: J&K Forest Department today commemorated its Foundation Day at Forest Headquarter, Sheikh Bagh here to mark the completion of 131 years of dedicated service.
About 100 officers and officials of different ranks including HODs and retired Forest Officers attended the event both online and offline mode. The programme included release of forest newsletter revived under the title “VAN POSH” compiled by the Publicity Wing of Forest Department. Speaking on the occasion Commissioner Secretary Forest, Ecology & Environment, Sanjeev Verma wherein he acknowledged the landmark achievement of plantation of 1.37 crore saplings during last financial year.
He opined that forest will be the key sector in reconnecting the people by providing livelihood through sustainable utilization of forest produce and forest recreation etc.
Commissioner Secretary also stressed on production of quality planting material in nurseries, restoration of waterbodies and making the forests polythene & plastic free. He spoke in detail about the future management of forests and called for a perspective plan for the next 25 years to secure Jammu and Kashmir from vagaries of climate change.