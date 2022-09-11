J&K Forest Deptt observes ‘National Forest Martyrs Day’

Ganderbal: The Jammu and Kashmir Forest Department Sunday observed the ‘National Forest Martyrs Day’ to pay homage to the brave forest officers and frontline staff who laid down their lives while protecting the forest wealth in Jammu and Kashmir.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the Forest Martyrs Memorial, Shankaracharya Hills, Srinagar, erected in memory of Forest Martyrs of J&K, was dedicated by the frontline forest staff to the J&K Forest Department in presence of Mohit Gera, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and HoFF. Also present on the occasion were Neelu Gera, PCCF and Chairperson Pollution Control Committee, and T Rabi Kumar, APCCF Kashmir.

They laid wreaths at Forester’s Memorial to pay tributes to martyrs on this day. Besides, senior forest officers, regional heads of various allied Departments, and frontline staff also offered floral tributes and prayers to the martyrs to mark their respects.